Speaker Grieves Over Death Of Five People In Fire Incident

Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:37 PM

Speaker Gilgit Biitistan Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of five people of the family in a fire incident in Shagar Basel area the other day

ASTORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) : Speaker Gilgit Biitistan Assembly Haji Fida Muhammad Nashad has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of five people of the family in a fire incident in Shagar Basel area the other day.

The speaker thanked the Commissioner Biltistan and administration of District Shagar for promptly responding to the emergency call and provision of relief to the affected people in the quickest possible time.

The GB government he said would also provide relief to the affectees of the family. He recalled this is not the first incident of inferno in the remote village of Shagar area as in the previous instances many damages occurred to the life and property as well.

The government departments were bound to take solid measures for protection of the life and property of the poor people living in remote parts of the GB.

The speaker on this occasion also offered fateha for those killed in the fire incident and expressed solidarity with other family members.

The speaker also condole the demise of the brother of minister excise and taxation Haider Khan and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

