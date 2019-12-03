UrduPoint.com
Speaker Highlights Significance Of Healthy Activities For Students' Development

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:26 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that private colleges and school should regularly hold co-curricular events and support initiatives of government to establish a congenial society by promoting healthy activities for students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that private colleges and school should regularly hold co-curricular events and support initiatives of government to establish a congenial society by promoting healthy activities for students.

He was addressing in Mardan sports Gala as a Chief Guest on Tuesday. He said that holding of such events would not only bring students of private schools together but it would also instill the spirit to compete and struggle.

The KP Speaker said that healthy activities were vital to make students healthy segment of society and would help them realize their significance and role in country's development.

He also highlighted the efforts of provincial government to revolutionize education sector and said that 45000 teachers have been recruited in a transparent way, laboratories have been established and all the necessary faculties have been provided to schools.

He said that government was striving for uniform system of education. He said that colleges have been opened in far-flung areas of the province, aimed at facilitating students of these areas.

KP Speaker said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan was striving to steer country out of financial crisis that was the outcome of corruption and malpractices in the past. He said that people would soon witness results of welfare oriented polices of government.

