Speaker inaugurates Community Centre at Marghuz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday inaugurated community centre in his village, Marghuz, Swabi and said that all of the projects initiated by the government would be completed within stipulated time framework.

Addressing the ceremony, speaker informed that community centre would bear a cost of Rs.20 million and after its completion a library and computer center would be constructed for people in the area.

He said that fund of Rs. five million have been released for construction of school in Marghuz Wand and Rs. 20 miilion have been provided to purchase land for graveyard.

Speaker said that gas supply would be started in Marghuz in coming March.