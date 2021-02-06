Speaker inaugurates Sui gas provision project at Hund

SWABI, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar accompanied by Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri Saturday inaugurated Sui gas provision project and de-silting of canal in village Hund, district Swabi to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 65 million.

Addressing the ceremony, Speaker said that government is prioritizing development of those backward areas that were ignored by previous governments. He said that all the pledges and promises made to public would be fulfilled.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was deliberately ignored in past adding efforts of PTI government would usher province in new phase of development and change the destiny of people living in under developed areas.

He said that government would highlight historic significance of Hund Museum to attract tourists and open new vistas of progress for area citizenry.

Recalling development oriented initiatives of government, Torkham border has been opened to promote trade and Rashki Economic Zone would create innumerable opportunities pf growth for tens of thousands of talented youth of KP.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker said that government is tirelessly working to resolve core issues of people and provide them opportunities to grow according to their expectations. He said that opposition is becoming frantic over the accomplishments of government for people's facilitation and completion of record development projects.

Earlier, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, MNA, Dr, Haider Ali and CM aide, Abdul Karim visited Hund Museum.