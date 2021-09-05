Speaker inaugurates tube-well in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday inaugurated a tube-well costing Rs9 million for providing clean drinking water to residents of Banda Dalazak, Banda Jalal and Mohallah Ochaar.

The Speaker was accompanied by MNA Ali Khan Jadoon in an inaugural ceremony of the project.

In his brief chat with people present on the occasion, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that clean drinking water was the basic need of the masses.

He said the provincial government has taken concrete steps for provision of clean drinking water to the citizens.

People belonging to above-mentioned areas thanked the Speaker for fulfilling their long awaited demand and lauded the services of Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani that he was rendering for providing relief to masses.