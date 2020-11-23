Speaker inaugurates welfare projects in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Monday inaugurated various development projects in Kehal area of Abbottabad.

The Speaker inaugurated road project from Iqbal Jadoon House to Kohati Masjid along with stairs and payment of streets costing Rs 8.5 million. He also inaugurated Rs 5.

3 million water supply scheme for the area.

Mushtaq Ghani inaugurated a community center in Ward 15 costing Rs two million while the project of boundary wall and iron grill for the graveyard costing Rs 4 million was also inaugurated.

In his brief chat with people present on the occasion, the Speaker said he will never leave his people disappointed and pledges made during the election campaign will be honored one by one.