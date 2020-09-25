UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Invites Parliamentary Leaders To Discuss Electoral Reforms, Upcoming GB Elections

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:18 PM

Speaker invites parliamentary leaders to discuss electoral reforms, upcoming GB elections

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called a meeting of the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly on September 28 here at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has called a meeting of the parliamentary leaders in the National Assembly on September 28 here at Parliament House.

In this regard, the speaker has written letters to the parliamentary leaders inviting them to attend the meeting, said a press release issued here on Friday.

The speaker in his missive to the parliamentary leaders said that there had been ongoing debates and concerns with regard to holding of fair and transparent elections in Pakistan as well as in the context of upcoming elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly.

He said "We, as representatives of People of Pakistan, should effectively address these concerns by proposing suitable mechanisms and amendments in the existing laws/rules/procedures from the apex forum of Parliament." He asked them to share proposals for bringing required reforms in the existing electioneering process in Pakistan as well as for the upcoming elections of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly to introduce more robust, fair and transparent election process.

He was certain that with their valuable input and cooperation, they would be able to bring more transparency and fairness in the electioneering process and would be lived up to the expectation of the citizenry.

The speaker requested them to attend the meeting to share their proposals/concerns and suggest an inclusive mechanism for reforming the election process in the country.

The parliamentary leaders invited to attend the meeting include Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the Opposition, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mahmood, Chaudhary, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mohammad Akhtar Mengal, Dr. Khalid Magbool Siddiqui, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Railways, Nawabzada Shazain Bugti and Amir Haider Azam Khan.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Parliament Tariq Bashir Akhtar Mengal Rashid September From Share Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

DAFZA signs MOU with Federal Israeli Chamber of Co ..

20 minutes ago

'Historical Guarantors' of Peace Treaties Now Cons ..

2 minutes ago

Pandemic Makes EU 'Tenfold' More Determined to Mov ..

2 minutes ago

ECOWAS to uphold Mali sanctions until civilian app ..

2 minutes ago

EU sends mission to talk to Venezuela parties

2 minutes ago

EU's Michel Says Access to Bloc's Single Market Wi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.