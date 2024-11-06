Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, participates in 67th CPC in Sydney

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, participated in the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) held in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

The week-long conference, which will continue till November 8, 2024, is aimed to focus on the theme "Engage, Empower, sustain: Charting the Course for Resilient Democracy, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

During the conference, Speaker Swati engaged in various workshops and sessions, including discussions on parliamentary frameworks and promoting political participation among youngsters. His participation highlights the active role of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in global parliamentary affairs and the commitment to fostering resilient democratic practices.

The Speaker of KP Assembly along with members of the assembly and other officials visited the New South Wales Parliament at the invitation of the Speaker of New South Wales.

During this visit, discussions were held between the Pakistani delegation and the Speaker of the New South Wales Assembly on parliamentary systems and other matters of mutual interest.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati expressed his gratitude for the hospitality extended by the Speaker of New South Wales and presented traditional gifts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and other members of the delegation including Deputy Speaker Suraya Bibi, Assembly Secretary Kifayat Ullah Afridi and other assembly members who participated in the conference on the invitation of Pakistan's High Commissioner to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry, also visited the Pakistani Consulate in Sydney, where detailed discussions were held between the Speaker and the officials regarding the issues faced by the Pakistani community residing in Australia besides relations and business activities between Pakistan and Australia..

The High Commissioner, Deputy High Commissioner and Consul General were also present during the visit.

Additionally, Pakistani High Commissioner Zahid Hafeez hosted a dinner in honour of Pakistani delegates, which was attended by assembly members, business community representatives, doctors and other professionals.