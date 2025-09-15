- Home
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati Asks CS For Implementation Of Assembly Legislation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 11:19 PM
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, held a meeting with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, at the Speaker’s House here Monday
Chief Whip of the Provincial Assembly and MPA, Akbar Ayub Khan, was also present on the occasion.
The meeting focused on the effective implementation of legislation passed by the Assembly and on ensuring that the benefits of such legislation reach the public.
The Speaker emphasized that the timely and effective enforcement of laws enacted by the Assembly is crucial for strengthening democratic institutions and restoring public trust.
Discussions were also held regarding the privileges of Members of the Provincial Assembly and the challenges they face in carrying out their responsibilities.
The Speaker underscored that it is imperative to provide elected representatives with full support in the performance of their duties.
