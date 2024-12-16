- Home
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati Refers Appointment In Education Department Case To Select Committee
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 11:16 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Babar Salim Swati on Monday referred the call attention notice of appointment under the deceased sons/retirement of employees under medical grounds quota to the select committee of the house for consideration.
Ahmad Kundi, parliamentary leader of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly through a call attention notice claimed that the sons of the deceased employees and of those retired on medical grounds quota were being overlooked in appointments by education department despite their reserved quota in DI Khan.
He further claimed despite their 100pc quota in recruitment, these employees sons were not being appointed, which is clear violation of the recruitment rules.
Kundi said it was not a matter of DI Khan district but of the entire province, and demanded referring it to the select committee of the house for addressal.
Adviser to the chief minister, Abdul Karim objected over the assertions of the Ahmad Kundi and reiterated that all appointment are made strictly under the rules.
However, the CM did not object over referring to the call attention notice to the Select Committee of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
