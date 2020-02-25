UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Highlights Importance Of Modern Education

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:18 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday highlighted the importance of information technology for development and said that advancement in field of contemporary science and technology was needed to lead country towards a course of prosperity and to achieve a respectable position among comity of nations

He was addressing 4th convocation of Abasin University as a Chief Guest. He said that making head ways in modern day technologies would lead country towards progress and enable young people to meet the challenges of current world.

He said that government has also initiated various schemes for promotion of higher education besides taking measures to improve Primary and secondary level education. He said that foundation stone of Hazara University was laid keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister, Imran Khan to promote higher education in Pakistan.

Speaker said"Education is like a triangle with teachers, students and parents adding, their collective efforts and cooperation is needed for education promotion." He also stressed students to compete with world by conducting research in their respective fields.

More Stories From Pakistan

