Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani for snow removal in Abbottabad region; comprehensive planning

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday directed Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and line departments to clear snow covered roads in Galiyat and chalk out comprehensive plan to overcome the issue before next winter season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ghani Thursday directed Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) and line departments to clear snow covered roads in Galiyat and chalk out comprehensive plan to overcome the issue before next winter season.

Presiding over a meeting held here to discuss closure of 237 kilometers roads in Abbottabad region and the problems being confronted by locals and tourists, he asked the relevant department that every year roads in the region covers with snow but no needful measures are taken.

He directed relevant departments to prepare short and long term planning to avoid occurrence of same situation in next winter seasons and asked the officials to submit a report within a week on short term planning and on long term planning within two months.

He said that under the planning GDA should be held responsible for clearing of the roads for traffic besides providing facilities to locals and tourists.

The Speaker also directed GDA to hold snow fair, Food sports gala, marathon race and cultural programs in winter season to attract tourists with an aim to provide employment opportunities to locals.

Ghani also asked GDA for provision of gas supply to locals and hotel industry in Abbottabad region and until then directed the authority to keep stock of dry wood for supply to locals to avoid unnecessary food cutting.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Abbottabad Amir Afaq and high officials of KP Highways Authority, Local Government department Abbottabad and SE Communication and Works department.

The meeting was informed that modern snow blower machinery would be purchased before next winter season to clear snow from roads.

