UrduPoint.com

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Assembly Hosts Farewell Ceremony For Former Members

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 07:34 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani assembly hosts farewell ceremony for former members

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday hosted a farewell ceremony for former members of the provincial assembly and recently retired employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday hosted a farewell ceremony for former members of the provincial assembly and recently retired employees.

The farewell ceremony, among others, was attended by former deputy speaker Mahmood Jan, assembly members including Dr.

Sumaira Shams, Nighat Orakzai, Ayesa Bano, Shagufta Malik, Madeeha Nisar, Ayesa Naeem, Baseerat Bibi, Samar Haroon, Aasia Asad and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ghani highlighted the significance of the democratic system and appreciated the role of former members for their contribution in the legislation process.

He said that record development work was conducted in the assembly's secretariat for the facilitation of legislators.

Former deputy speaker Mahmood Jan praised the speaker for his cooperation and for running the provincial legislature in an unbiased and impartial manner.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

Court awards 16 months imprisonment in drug case

Court awards 16 months imprisonment in drug case

7 minutes ago
 Govt should financially compensate victims' famili ..

Govt should financially compensate victims' families of Peshawar blast; proposes ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln fro ..

Pakistan Railways (PR) recovers over Rs 10 mln from leased property in January

7 minutes ago
 UK 'Making Huge Strides' in Using Trade Freedoms U ..

UK 'Making Huge Strides' in Using Trade Freedoms Unlocked by Brexit - British Ex ..

7 minutes ago
 Austrian President Paying Official Visit to Ukrain ..

Austrian President Paying Official Visit to Ukraine

7 minutes ago

“Possibly biggest blockbuster of Indian media,” Alia Bhatt reacts to Pathaan ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.