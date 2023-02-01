Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani assembly hosts farewell ceremony for former members

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday hosted a farewell ceremony for former members of the provincial assembly and recently retired employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday hosted a farewell ceremony for former members of the provincial assembly and recently retired employees.

The farewell ceremony, among others, was attended by former deputy speaker Mahmood Jan, assembly members including Dr.

Sumaira Shams, Nighat Orakzai, Ayesa Bano, Shagufta Malik, Madeeha Nisar, Ayesa Naeem, Baseerat Bibi, Samar Haroon, Aasia Asad and officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq Ghani highlighted the significance of the democratic system and appreciated the role of former members for their contribution in the legislation process.

He said that record development work was conducted in the assembly's secretariat for the facilitation of legislators.

Former deputy speaker Mahmood Jan praised the speaker for his cooperation and for running the provincial legislature in an unbiased and impartial manner.