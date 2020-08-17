Speaker KP assembly announces schemes for Tarhana, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon on Monday visited Tarhana Ghariban, Abbottabad and addressed a local gathering.

The Speaker KP Assembly also listened to the area problems identified by the people, among which the issues of drinking water, road construction and land for graveyard were on top of the list.

The Speaker assured the people that a team will conduct survey for installation of a tube-well for drinking water within a week.

The Speaker also announced construction of Tarhana Bala-Shahrah e Resham Road and said other issues would also be addressed on priority.