Speaker KP Assembly annoyed over Forest deptt

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday expressed annoyance over the provincial forest department for not submitting reply to a question to the Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday expressed annoyance over the provincial forest department for not submitting reply to a question to the Assembly.

He ruled that if any department did not submit reply to the question of the members of the House the matter would be referred to the concerned committee.

He also gave the ruling over a question of Hafiz Isamuddin of JUIF related to merged districts but the Forest department did not submit its reply.

The speaker also directed to use the word merged district in future instead of FATA.