Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill

Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, on Wednesday approved and signed the rules of the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees (Terms and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2024"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, on Wednesday approved and signed the rules of the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees (Terms and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2024."

With this development, the rules regarding the terms and conditions of service for assembly employees have been granted legal status.

On this occasion, the Speaker said that this legislation marks a significant step towards clarifying the rights and responsibilities of assembly employees and improving institutional performance.

He further emphasized that the implementation of this bill would help address employees' concerns and ensure transparency in the administrative affairs of the institution.

APP/ash/