Speaker KP Assembly Approves Rules Of Employees Bill
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 10:56 PM
Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, on Wednesday approved and signed the rules of the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees (Terms and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2024"
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, on Wednesday approved and signed the rules of the "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Employees (Terms and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2024."
With this development, the rules regarding the terms and conditions of service for assembly employees have been granted legal status.
On this occasion, the Speaker said that this legislation marks a significant step towards clarifying the rights and responsibilities of assembly employees and improving institutional performance.
He further emphasized that the implementation of this bill would help address employees' concerns and ensure transparency in the administrative affairs of the institution.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion
Russia attacks central Kyiv with drones, two killed
Egypt's food industries exports hit $5.5bn in first 11 months of 2024
Homes flooded in Greater Manchester as storms hit New Year's Day
DC Kohat holds public meeting
Football: English Championship results
Israel threatens to step up Gaza strikes
Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli New Year strike
500000 more youth to be provided free IT courses in 2025: Governor Tessori
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh asks all political par ..
Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS and ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion24 seconds ago
-
DC Kohat holds public meeting2 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP Assembly approves rules of Employees Bill2 minutes ago
-
500000 more youth to be provided free IT courses in 2025: Governor Tessori17 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh asks all political parties to work for dev ..18 seconds ago
-
Shaheed Benazir University conducts entry test for admission to BBA, BS, MS and MPhil programs20 seconds ago
-
MERC reports 416 fatalities, 31,854 people injured in 23,257 traffic accidents in 202420 seconds ago
-
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir Saleem Khosa1 hour ago
-
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center1 hour ago
-
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II1 hour ago
-
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication60 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan60 minutes ago