Speaker KP Assembly Assures Continued Support For Mansehra Flood-affected Families
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 06:00 PM
MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Khan Swati, chaired a review meeting at the Circuit House on Sunday to assess the damages caused by recent monsoon rains and floods in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Mian Behzad Adil, District Police Officer Shafiullah Gandapur, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and heads of all departments briefed the Speaker about ongoing rescue and relief operations.
It was informed that the provincial government has released Rs.
100 million for the victims, of which Rs.50 million has already been distributed among affected families, while the remaining funds will be disbursed after record verification. More financial assistance will also be provided by the provincial government.
The Speaker expressed satisfaction over the timely actions taken by the district administration and appreciated their role in carrying out effective rescue and relief operations.
