Speaker KP Assembly Awards Best Athletes Shakawat Of Punjab, Tahmeen Of KP

Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:22 PM

Speaker KP Assembly awards best athletes Shakawat of Punjab, Tahmeen of KP

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday awarded best Athlete of the Year award to Shakawat Ali of Punjab and Tahmeen Ghandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they won two gold medal each in the PSB U16 Girls and U17 Boys Inter-Provincial Athletic Meet which concluded here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday awarded best Athlete of the Year award to Shakawat Ali of Punjab and Tahmeen Ghandapur of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when they won two gold medal each in the PSB U16 Girls and U17 Boys Inter-Provincial Athletic Meet which concluded here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Besides Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 280 athletes from Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan took part in the three-day Athletic Meet.

Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who met and encouraged the teams from all the provinces one by one in his brief address to the players, congratulated athletes for their active participation. He also commended PSB and Directorate General Sports KP for holding the Athletic Meets.

He also appreciated the young players for presenting the game with passion and enthusiasm and said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are constructing playgrounds at the Tehsil level in the entire province. Schools, colleges, gymnasiums and playgrounds are being equipped with necessary facilities.

He said, the KP govt issued Rs. 0.1 million to each school that is being given to the high and higher secondary schools of the province so that they can play their role in the promotion of sports.

In our time, youth directorates have been established which have been expanded to the district level and their offices have been set up in almost every district.

"We have set up Open Air Gyms in many districts which can be used by every man. Build a separate gym for females to provide the best facilities. "Our next target is to provide facilities for the promotion of sports at Union Council level and that is Chief Minister KP allotted Rs. 3000 million to have sports facilities in each of the Union Council in all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas.

Ever since the PTI government came to power, full attention has been paid to the promotion of sports.

According to Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has a special interest in promoting sports and nurturing the talents and opportunities of young athletes. There was a break in the middle due to COVID19 but with the special grace of Allah Almighty we have overcome this epidemic to a great extent and now we have organized this event, he remarked.

Holding this event will not only strengthen the promotion of sports but will also give a great impression to our province.

"I hope the visiting teams will leave Peshawar with fond memories," Mushtaq Ghani added.

