Speaker KP Assembly chairs meeting regarding establishment of high school No. 5 in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the establishment of a new government high school in Abbottabad city.

In the meeting, the District Education Officer (DEO) male and female Abbottabad, Director and Secretariat of Education, officials of Elementary education and planning were also present.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani reviewed the proposed building for Govt. High School No. 5 and also constituted a committee that would visit the school site and would also submit its recommendations to the Speaker KP Assembly within one week.

He told that on the recommendation of the committee provincial government would provide all needed items to the school.

The committee comprising Additional Director Education Aziz Ali, Senior Planning Officer Imdadullah Khan, DEO Male Abbottabad Muhammad Shaukat, DEO Female Abbottabad Rehana Yasmeen, Personal Secretary to Speaker Juma Gul.