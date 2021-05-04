UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker KP Assembly Chairs Meeting Relating To Demotion Of Out-of-turn Promoted Cops

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:50 PM

Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting relating to demotion of out-of-turn promoted cops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to discuss matters relating to demotion of police officials who were promoted out of turn.

The meeting among others was attended by Inspector General Police, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan, MPA, Night Orakzai and concerned officials of police, law and advocate general office. The meeting reviewed the cases of 2000 cops that are to be demoted.

Speaker said that the decision of demotion should be taken following due course of law and keeping in view verdict of court. He said that there is no link of KP with the demotions of out-of-turn officers serving in Sind and Punjab.

He said that provincial assembly would write a letter to law department about the current meeting and also invite proposals and suggestion of law department and office of advocate general. He also sought a report form law department over the matter after Eid.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Provincial Assembly Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation distributes aid to displaced Ir ..

14 minutes ago

IPL 2021 postponed

25 minutes ago

US to Test Launch Unarmed Minuteman III Ballistic ..

2 minutes ago

Nigeria sets up arms control center to address sec ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan govt initiates awareness sessions on n ..

2 minutes ago

India's FIH Hockey Pro League matches in Europe po ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.