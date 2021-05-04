Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting relating to demotion of out-of-turn promoted cops

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to discuss matters relating to demotion of police officials who were promoted out of turn.

The meeting among others was attended by Inspector General Police, Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, Deputy Speaker, Mehmood Jan, MPA, Night Orakzai and concerned officials of police, law and advocate general office. The meeting reviewed the cases of 2000 cops that are to be demoted.

Speaker said that the decision of demotion should be taken following due course of law and keeping in view verdict of court. He said that there is no link of KP with the demotions of out-of-turn officers serving in Sind and Punjab.

He said that provincial assembly would write a letter to law department about the current meeting and also invite proposals and suggestion of law department and office of advocate general. He also sought a report form law department over the matter after Eid.