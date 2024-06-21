Open Menu

Speaker KP Assembly Chairs Meeting To Address People Local Issues

Umer Jamshaid Published June 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting to address people local issues

To resolve local issues and enhancing the quality of life for the residents of district Mansehra a meeting was held under the chairmanship Speaker KP assembly Babar Saleem Swati at the Circuit House Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) To resolve local issues and enhancing the quality of life for the residents of district Mansehra a meeting was held under the chairmanship Speaker KP assembly Babar Saleem Swati at the Circuit House Mansehra.

Addressing the participants, KP Speaker highlighted the Primary objective of the meeting to foster harmony between departments and political leadership, enabling collaborative efforts on public welfare projects and resolving citizen issues.

Swati remarked that new political governments often struggle to achieve immediate harmony with various departments, resulting in adverse effects on the public. He emphasized the collective commitment to fulfill responsibilities with utmost honesty.

He praised the officers and officials present, commending those who prioritize public service and have abandoned outdated traditions.

He acknowledged the influx of tourists to Mansehra and urged the district police and administration to ensure that all facilities are provided to tourists.

Furthermore, Swati directed the Mansehra Tehsil Municipality to designate specific points for parking and street vendors to facilitate both vendors and the public.

He also addressed the need to resolve issues related to the Rescue 1122 building and emergency vehicle points, recruit under the deceased quota in the education Department and TMA, activate the Minerals Department to increase revenue, and strengthen the capacity and service framework of Public Health, Irrigation Department, District food Department, and other departments.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Education Vehicle Mansehra Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencie ..

Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies

5 minutes ago
 EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP p ..

EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan

5 minutes ago
 71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrate ..

71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad

5 minutes ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak

5 minutes ago
 Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as re ..

Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts

10 minutes ago
 Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promotin ..

Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood

10 minutes ago
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' ..

RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road

10 minutes ago
 Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 p ..

Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent

10 minutes ago
 70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bu ..

70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti

1 minute ago
 President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto o ..

President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..

1 minute ago
 Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Su ..

Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals

1 minute ago
 World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaz ..

World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan