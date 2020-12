PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Sunday condemned attack on the son of General Secretary Abbotabad Press Club Raja Haroon.

Speaker in a condolence message prayed for the early recovery of injured Raja Saifullah and directed police to arrest the culprits soon involved in the incident.