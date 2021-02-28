UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Assembly Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Abbottabd Prison

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 02:00 PM

Speaker KP Assembly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Abbottabd prison

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has strongly condemned the desecration of Holy Quran by a cursed person in Abbottabad prison and directed Jail authorities to submit report soon.

The Speaker in his special message said that the desecration of the Holy Quran is unbearable and we will sacrifice our lives for the sake of islam.

"I strongly condemn the desecration of the Holy Quran by a prisoner in the Abbottabad District Jail." "The provincial government has ordered the jail authorities to investigate the incident and submit a report as soon as possible, said Mushtaq Ghani".

He appealed people to remain peaceful, the government will not make any concessions in this matter and will continue to give exemplary punishment to the accused.

A jail official on condition of anonymity, said the accused was jailed in 2019 on charges of blasphemy. The FIR, registered by a jail official at the City Police Station, said the man burned the Holy Quran and the charred pages were found by a jail constable. The accused was mentally unstable and was kept in a separate cell he said.

