Speaker KP Assembly condemns Peshawar seminary blast

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has strongly condemned the blast that took place in seminary in Peshawar here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has strongly condemned the blast that took place in seminary in Peshawar here on Tuesday.

Condoling with the bereaved families, the Speaker KP Assembly expressed grief over loss of precious lives and prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of the injured.

In a statement issued here, he said the nefarious designs of those trying to spoil peace in the country would be foiled.

He said these barbaric forces could not shake the government's resolve to root out terrorism in all its forms and manifestation.

He said that the best treatment was being provided to the injured in hospitals.