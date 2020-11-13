Speaker KP assembly condoles sad demise of Chief Justice PHC

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Friday condoled the sad demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Seth Waqar Ahmed

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Friday condoled the sad demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Seth Waqar Ahmed.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani in his condolence message to the bereaved family of CJ PHC Waqar Ahmed expressed profound grief and sorrow over his sad demise.

I was rather shocked to hear the news of his untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and may his soul rest in peace, he added.

Speaker prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to him and other members of the families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

He said that Seth Waqar Ahmed was a committed judge who has performed his duty honestly, his death was an irreparable loss.