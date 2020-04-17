UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Assembly Condoles The Sad Demise Of Expatriate Pakistanis Owing To COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:29 PM

Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday condoled the sad demises of Pakistani expatriates all over the world owing to the COVID-19

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Friday condoled the sad demises of Pakistani expatriates all over the world owing to the COVID-19.

In his condolence message to the bereaved families, the speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Pakistanis in Europe, America and other parts of the world owing to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Speaker said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan government was in contact with the embassies and scheduling the flights for bringing back Pakistanis those were trapped in other countries in the wake of Coronavirus.

He further said that I personally in contact with many of the expatriates Pakistanis and aware of the situation.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant strength and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

