Speaker KP Assembly Congratulates Christian Community On Easter

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has congratulated Christian community on their religious festival of Easter.

In a message issued here on Sunday, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani also requested Christian community to offer special prayers while celebration of Easter for the safety of the country.

Our Christian brethren should offer prayers for protection of motherland and its citizen from deadly pandemic of coronavirus, Speaker added.

He also advised them to follow safety instructions given by administration and health team like social distancing while offering worship at Churches or homes.

