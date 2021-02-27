UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker KP Assembly Congratulates Newly Elected Body Of APC, AUJ

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 06:40 PM

Speaker KP Assembly congratulates newly elected body of APC, AUJ

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker KP Assembly Saturday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of Abbottabad Press Club (APC) and Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ).

Mushtaq Ghai sent message to the newly elected president of APC Sardar Naveed Alam, Secretary-General Sardar Shafique, Senior Vice President Ishfaq Ahmed, Vice President Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, Joint Secretary Abdul Wasih Khan, Finance Secretary Asif Mahmood Awan and Assistant Secretary Dildar Ahmed Satti.

Speaker also congratulated the new office bearer of AUJ including president Syed Tahir Shah, Secretary-General Atif Qayum, Senior Vice president Sohail Abbassi, Vice president, Tahir Mahmood, and secretary finance Atif Hussain and members governing body, he also extended his warmest felicitation on their success.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that their election was evidence of the trust and confidence of the journalist fraternity reposed in them. He was confident that the newly elected office-bearers of APC and AUJ would work for the welfare of the journalist community and freedom of the press.

He said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country. He expressed the hope that under the new leadership the problems of the Journalist's community would be resolved. The speaker also prayed for their success during their tenure.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad APC Democracy

Recent Stories

Lady Gaga’s stolen unharmed dogs return to polic ..

32 minutes ago

UAE supports Saudi Arabian foreign ministry’s st ..

43 minutes ago

Karachi Kings defeats Multan Sultans by seven wick ..

48 minutes ago

SC will announce verdict on Presidential reference ..

58 minutes ago

Riyadh rejects US intelligence report about Crown ..

1 hour ago

Senior citizens vaccination campaign continues its ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.