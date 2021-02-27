Speaker KP Assembly congratulates newly elected body of APC, AUJ

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani, Speaker KP Assembly Saturday congratulated the newly elected office-bearers of Abbottabad Press Club (APC) and Abbottabad Union of Journalists (AUJ).

Mushtaq Ghai sent message to the newly elected president of APC Sardar Naveed Alam, Secretary-General Sardar Shafique, Senior Vice President Ishfaq Ahmed, Vice President Syed Kamal Hussain Shah, Joint Secretary Abdul Wasih Khan, Finance Secretary Asif Mahmood Awan and Assistant Secretary Dildar Ahmed Satti.

Speaker also congratulated the new office bearer of AUJ including president Syed Tahir Shah, Secretary-General Atif Qayum, Senior Vice president Sohail Abbassi, Vice president, Tahir Mahmood, and secretary finance Atif Hussain and members governing body, he also extended his warmest felicitation on their success.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that their election was evidence of the trust and confidence of the journalist fraternity reposed in them. He was confident that the newly elected office-bearers of APC and AUJ would work for the welfare of the journalist community and freedom of the press.

He said that freedom of expression was essential for strengthening democracy in the country. He expressed the hope that under the new leadership the problems of the Journalist's community would be resolved. The speaker also prayed for their success during their tenure.