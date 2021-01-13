UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Assembly Directs To Establish Stone Crushing Zone

Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Wednesday directed Mines and Minerals Department to establish a stone crushing zone and shift all stone crushers of the city area there.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding illegal stone crushing in Abbottabad with Mine and Mineral department officials.

Mushtaq Ghani said that we would not allow stone crushers to destroy the natural beauty and environment of Abbottabad.

He said that stone crushing plants not only destroyed the hills of Ghumawan, Chuna, Shimla Hills, Murree road and Thanda Pani areas but also made the life of the residents miserable by dust and environmental issues.

The speaker stated that roads have been damaged, traffic issues were escalating and the people were suffering from the situation.

He said that the natural beauty of Abbottabad has been spoiled by these stone-crushing plants, the movement of heavy machinery also damaged the roads, Gravity Flow Water Supply Scheme worth millions of rupees was also under threat by the stone crushers.

While directing the department Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that make a strategy with the consultation of Industries department for establishing Stone Crushing Zone, shift the stone crushers there and submit the report in next meeting, shifting should not affect the businesses, adding he said.

At the occasion Advisor to CM on Mines and Minerals Arif Ahmedzai, Secretary and Director General Mines and Minerals were also present.

