Speaker KP assembly distributes 12 mln rupees interest free loan cheques amongst 300 people

(@FahadShabbir)

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that the Akhuwat organization has so far given Rs. 1.5 trillion rupees interest-free loans to the unemployed persons all over the country with 100 percent recovery

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday said that the Akhuwat organization has so far given Rs. 1.5 trillion rupees interest-free loans to the unemployed persons all over the country with 100 percent recovery.

He expressed these views while addressing a cheques distribution ceremony worth 12 million rupees to 300 unemployed persons through Akhuwat organization at a local Mosque.

The speaker said that millions of unemployed people have been supporting their families by running small businesses with the financial assistance of Akhuwat Organization.

Mushtaq Ghani said that he was very happy to see the working method of the Akhuwat which is providing loans without any guarantee.

He said that commercial banks are giving loans to the public on guarantee and after a lot of verification but still their recovery ratio is not up to 100 percent which is quite amazing.

Through interest-free loans unemployed people would be able to set up their own businesses and start small businesses to support their families, adding the speaker said. A large number of locals participated in the function.