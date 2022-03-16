Speaker KP assembly distributes quarterly honorarium cheques among 96 Ulema

Following the directives of provincial government Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday distributed quarterly honorarium checks of Rs.30000 among Ulema of district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :Following the directives of provincial government Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Wednesday distributed quarterly honorarium checks of Rs.30000 among Ulema of district Abbottabad.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat also accompanied him.

The speaker distributed the cheques in a ceremony held at Jamia Masjid District Council Abbottabad where 96 Ulema were given checks of Rs. 30,000 per person while the verification of the remaining 1100 Ulema is in progress and after completion, the payments would also be started soon.

Earlier, on the 10th of March Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, MPA Akbar Ayub Khan, Former Provincial Minister Yousuf Ayub Khan on Thursday paid Rs. 10000 rupees each to 313 Imam of the mosques and 3 priests of the churches in a ceremony at Hakeem Abdul Salam Auditorium Haripur.

The payment of Rs. 10000 rupees cheques to each 313 Ulema of Haripur and 3 priests of the churches through federal government were distributed as a monthly honorarium.