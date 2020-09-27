UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Assembly Distributes Relief Cheques To Eyesight Lost Patients

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 05:40 PM

Speaker KP assembly distributes relief cheques to eyesight lost patients

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Sunday the provincial government would take strict action against the concerned persons found guilty in 9 people's eyesight lost case at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC).

He expressed these views while distributing relief cheques of Rs 9 million amongst 9 people here at DC office.

He further said "We have fulfilled our promise by providing relief to the affectees, who lost their eye sights during treatment at AMC couple a months ago and after receiving the second lab report, if doctors, paramedical staff and medicine company will found guilty then they will be dealt with iron hands to provide justices to the masses".

The speaker said that as he would receive the investigation report, he would submit it to the chief minister KP and the prime minister to bring the accused before the court and provide justice to the affected persons.

Mushtaq Ghani revealed that in the past, there was no proper medical system working for the people in KP, adding PTI government introduced the MTI system which worked on one line budget independently and the system was implemented in all medical teaching institutes of the province to provide batter medical facilities to the masses.

He said that it was the responsibility of the doctors to follow the suggestions of the board of Governors (BoD) and MTI, adding "We are also working on bringing improvement in BoD."The speaker disclosed that during the initial investigation it was revealed that doctors did not follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the treatment of the eye patient which caused the eyesight loss of nine people.

