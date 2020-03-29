UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Assembly Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Maj Retd Ilyas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 01:40 PM

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over demise of Maj Retd Ilyas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Corona patient Major (R) Ilyas resident of Abbottabad.

The Speaker in a condolence message prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

