Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over demise of Maj Retd Ilyas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over demise of Corona patient Major (R) Ilyas resident of Abbottabad.

The Speaker in a condolence message prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.