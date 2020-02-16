(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :The Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Saturday expressed condolence over the sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haq, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, the speaker expressed it was shocking to learn about the death of Naeem ul Haque.

He was a great human and a sincere pioneer member of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf who played his role on every stage for the promotion of party, speaker added.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani stated that I feel deeply saddened over the tragic death of Naeem ul Haq, who breathed his last after battling cancer.

He also expressed his deepest sympathies with the family and friends of Naeem-ul-Haque and said that May Almighty Allah grant them patience and courage to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.