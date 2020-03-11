Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives due to land slidding at Kandla Nathiagali in Abbottabad district

He directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief work and provide quick treatment to the injured victims.