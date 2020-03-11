UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Assembly Expresses Grief Over Nathia Gali's Land Sliding Incident

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 12:47 PM

Speaker KP Assembly expresses grief over Nathia Gali's land sliding incident

Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives due to land slidding at Kandla Nathiagali in Abbottabad district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly Speaker, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani here Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives due to land slidding at Kandla Nathiagali in Abbottabad district.

He directed the authorities concerned to expedite relief work and provide quick treatment to the injured victims.

