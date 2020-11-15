UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker KP Assembly Grieved Over Demise Of Dr Amjad Mother

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 03:40 PM

Speaker KP Assembly grieved over demise of Dr Amjad mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali.

In a message here on Friday, the KP assembly speaker expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss with patience.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Ali Family Housing

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,210 new COVID-19 cases, 691 recove ..

25 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank successfully closes lowest ever ..

56 minutes ago

Russia reports 22,572 new coronavirus cases in pas ..

1 hour ago

Companies that engage in ESR must submit annual no ..

1 hour ago

UAE is bridge for communication between different ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.