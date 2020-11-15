Speaker KP Assembly grieved over demise of Dr Amjad mother

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the mother of Provincial Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali.

In a message here on Friday, the KP assembly speaker expressed condolence with the bereaved family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the loss with patience.