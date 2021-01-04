Speaker KP assembly inaugurates 40 MV transformer

PTI government believes in serving the masses irrespective of their political affiliation or inclination, provision of one million rupees Sehat Insaf Card to every citizen of the province is proof of our performance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :PTI government believes in serving the masses irrespective of their political affiliation or inclination, provision of one million rupees Sehat Insaf Card to every citizen of the province is proof of our performance.

Speaker KP Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said this while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the 40 MV transformer at Abbottabad Grid Station here on Monday.

He further said that moreover, the government has also established shelter homes and Langar Khana for every deserving person in the country, now nobody would live without food or shelter.

Talking about the 40 MV worth 80 million rupees transformer Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that after installation it would resolve the issue of low voltage and load shedding in Abbottabad city.

He said that some elements have started propaganda against the reconstruction of Main Mansehra road, we got the approval of 440 million rupees for the reconstruction project and started to resolve the grave concern of the people of Abbottabad.

Speaker Ghani said the new building of museum near Panj Peer Shrine is ready and soon we would inaugurate it, we are also reconstructing the parks at Abbottabad city, spent 210 million rupees on Gravity water flow scheme and other developmental schemes worth 7 billion rupees are in progress and soon would be completed, adding he said.