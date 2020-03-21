Speaker KP assembly inaugurates first coronavirus testing facility in Abbottabad

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday inaugurated first coronavirus testing facility at Shaheena Jameel Hospital Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday inaugurated first coronavirus testing facility at Shaheena Jameel Hospital Abbottabad.

Speaking at the occasion he said that the testing facility of coronavirus in Shaheena Jameel hospital was a blessing for the people of Hazara where earlier the people had to visit Islamabad, Lahore or Karachi for the test.

He further said that for the protection of coronavirus outbreak people must keep a distance from each other and keep clean their environment, follow the directives issued by the government strictly to fight back coronavirus pandemic.

The Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine which would be used for coronavirus testing is approved by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the hospital would provide free coronavirus testing facility to the poor patients of the region.

With the efforts of speaker KP assembly, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Shaheena Jameel would also establish a quarantine center where 50 patients would be kept for treatment.

The hospital established a virology laboratory following the World Health Organization (WHO), NIH Islamabad and CDC directives and guidelines where the facility of safety cabinet and -25 degree freezer is available for testing of coronavirus. 16 coronavirus tests can be analyzed on the PCR machine at a time.