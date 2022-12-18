UrduPoint.com

Speaker KP Assembly Inaugurates Renovated Hockey Stadium Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Speaker KP assembly inaugurates renovated Hockey Stadium Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Sunday said the country was passing through testing times, and the only solution to save Pakistan is holding free, fair, and transparent elections.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony held in connection with the completion of the Astroturf and other related works at the Abbottabad Hockey Stadium.

Mushtaq Ghani said that on the directives of Imran Khan the assemblies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab would be dissolved before the next Saturday, the people also want to get rid of these imported governments.

Ghani said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government started many mega projects in the province, especially in Abbottabad.

Speaker KP assembly said that three Kanals of land have been acquired for the sports complex in Abbottabad, for which PC-I has been prepared.

Similarly, he said, a sports complex was being built near the commissioner's office for boys and girls. Another mega project was also being made in Dhodyal while efforts were being made to promote sports activities in the region, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Hockey Imran Khan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Punjab Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

10 hours ago
 Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

19 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

19 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

19 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.