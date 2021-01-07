UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speaker KP Assembly Kicks Off Sehat Insaf Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Speaker KP Assembly kicks off Sehat Insaf Programme

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday kicked off Sehat Sahulat Programe at Shaheena Jameel Hospital Abbottabad.

While addressing the gathering, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Sehat Sahulat Programme was a milestone towards social welfare reforms, through this programe government has ensured that the identified under-privileged citizens across the country could get access to their entitled medical health care in a swift and dignified manner without any financial obligations.

Talking about Sehat Insaf Card, speaker said that it was an achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan as this facility was even not available in the developed countries and in Pakistan every citizen could avail the facilities of treatment.

The speaker said that the government would also introduce Sehat Insaf Programe in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Chairman Kashmir Committee PTI MNA Shahryar Afridi, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, former MNA Dr. Azhar Jadoon and others were present were also present in the inaugural ceremony of Sehat Insaf Programe.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Gilgit Baltistan Afridi Government

Recent Stories

EAD Secretary-General participates in virtual envi ..

6 minutes ago

Biden Nominates Judge Merrick Garland for US Attor ..

14 minutes ago

Pak- Cuba trade, business cooperation need of hour ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasizes KP govt for s ..

14 minutes ago

Fruits valuing $138.891mln, vegetables $77.184 mil ..

15 minutes ago

Gold prices decrease by Rs 1300 to Rs 115,300

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.