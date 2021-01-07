Speaker KP Assembly kicks off Sehat Insaf Programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday kicked off Sehat Sahulat Programe at Shaheena Jameel Hospital Abbottabad.

While addressing the gathering, Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that Sehat Sahulat Programme was a milestone towards social welfare reforms, through this programe government has ensured that the identified under-privileged citizens across the country could get access to their entitled medical health care in a swift and dignified manner without any financial obligations.

Talking about Sehat Insaf Card, speaker said that it was an achievement of Prime Minister Imran Khan as this facility was even not available in the developed countries and in Pakistan every citizen could avail the facilities of treatment.

The speaker said that the government would also introduce Sehat Insaf Programe in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Chairman Kashmir Committee PTI MNA Shahryar Afridi, PTI MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, former MNA Dr. Azhar Jadoon and others were present were also present in the inaugural ceremony of Sehat Insaf Programe.