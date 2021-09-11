Speaker KP Assembly laud efforts of rescue 1122

UrduPoint.com

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday visited the main building of Rescue 1122 Abbottabad and lauded the efforts of emergency service during any untoward incident.

District Rescue Officer Imran received him and the rescue team greeted Speaker Mushtaq Ghani.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani in his address on the occasion said that the rescue service was available only in Peshawar and Mardan during the previous government later the provincial government extended it services to other districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Some people for political scoring were making propaganda against the rescue service in Abbotabad but the rescue personnel impressed everyone during any untoward incident, he said.

Rescue service would be extended in Thandiani, Qalandarabad and Lower Tanawal which would provide the best rescue service to the people of these areas in case of any accident, he added.

He commended the rescue service personnel and officers for saving lives in various accidents and for their bravery and courage in reaching out to the victims.

He appealed people not to make fake and unnecessary calls to the rescuers as it not only waste their time but also make hurdles in their work.

He further said that if any fake call was received by the rescue team in future, not only FIR would be registered against the caller but also strict legal action would be taken against such people.

