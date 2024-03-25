ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhawa assembly Babar Saleem Swati, on Monday lauded the commendable display of professionalism and dedication of Rescue 1122 Mansehra, which has successfully rescued a laborer from drowning during a lengthy operation conducted last night.

Speaker KP Babar Saleem Swati, in his press statement praised the exemplary performance of Rescue 1122 personnel, highlighting the importance of public service delivery for all without discrimination.

He emphasized the integral role played by government departments, including Rescue, Police, Hospitals, Schools, and others, in ensuring the service to public.

Acknowledging the professional capabilities of the rescue team members and heads of Rescue 1122 Mansehra,

Babar Swati underscored the need for continuous commitment to public service delivery.

Moreover, Babar Swati announced the plans to bolster service sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.

He reaffirmed his dedication as a public representative to fulfilling the trust placed by the electorate and the responsibilities entrusted by the party.