Open Menu

Speaker KP Assembly Lauds Rescue 1122's Swift Action To Save Labourer From Drowning

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Speaker KP assembly lauds rescue 1122's swift action to save labourer from drowning

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhawa assembly Babar Saleem Swati, on Monday lauded the commendable display of professionalism and dedication of Rescue 1122 Mansehra, which has successfully rescued a laborer from drowning during a lengthy operation conducted last night.

Speaker KP Babar Saleem Swati, in his press statement praised the exemplary performance of Rescue 1122 personnel, highlighting the importance of public service delivery for all without discrimination.

He emphasized the integral role played by government departments, including Rescue, Police, Hospitals, Schools, and others, in ensuring the service to public.

Acknowledging the professional capabilities of the rescue team members and heads of Rescue 1122 Mansehra,

Babar Swati underscored the need for continuous commitment to public service delivery.

Moreover, Babar Swati announced the plans to bolster service sectors under the leadership of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur.

He reaffirmed his dedication as a public representative to fulfilling the trust placed by the electorate and the responsibilities entrusted by the party.

Related Topics

Assembly Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Mansehra Rescue 1122 All From Government

Recent Stories

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Isl ..

Establishment of Pakistan's largest IT Park in Islamabad approved under SIFC

1 hour ago
 Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, pla ..

Tarar asks PTI to engage in positive politics, play role for charter of economy

1 hour ago
 e-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Throu ..

E-Pay Punjab Collects Rs 400 Billion Revenue Through 50 Million+ Transactions

2 hours ago
 Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagC ..

Transitioning from Tangled Cables To Seamless MagCharge Solution In Android phon ..

2 hours ago
 Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dis ..

Aitchison College Principal resigns over fines dispute

3 hours ago
 Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Expe ..

Beyond Wires: A Secure and Efficient Charging Experience is upon us

3 hours ago
Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arab ..

Three suspects of attacking woman for wearing Arabic attire secure bail

3 hours ago
 Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to ..

Shoaib Malik extends heartfelt birthday wishes to his wife Sana

5 hours ago
 PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp i ..

PCB announces 29 Players to undergo fitness camp in Kakul tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcom ..

Pak vs WI women: 20 probables announced for upcoming series

5 hours ago
 Hindu community celebrates Holi today

Hindu community celebrates Holi today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan