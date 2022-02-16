Speaker KP Assembly meets Governor Sindh

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani on Wednesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and MPA Bilal Ghaffar were also present in the meeting, said a news release.

The meeting discussed various issues of mutual interest including ongoing development projects especially projects under CPEC.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said each sector in the country had progressed during the tenure of present government.

He said completion of development projects would raise the standard of living of common man.

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani told the Governor Sindh that public welfare projects in KP were being completed on priority basis.