Speaker KP Assembly Reaches Home After Performing Hajj

Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday reached home after performing Hajj and met with the people from different walk of live

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Saturday reached home after performing Hajj and met with the people from different walk of live.

According to the details, the Speaker met with the district Nazim Col. (R) Sardar Shabeer, members district council, government officials and others. The visiting dignitaries have also congratulated him for performing hajj.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani while talking with the people appreciated the arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims by the Ministry of Religious Affairs especially at Mina, Maidan-e-Arafat, and Azazia, the ministry also provided guides and health facilities to the pilgrims.

The Hajj arrangements by the Saudi government are also commendable where millions of the Muslims have performed Hajj without any difficulty, Mushtaq Ghani said.

The Speaker KP assembly further said that Hajj is the fifth pillar of islam and every Muslim should perform this as soon as possible. He said that Hajj also provides Muslims of the world to interact with each other and also teaches to behave with others in good manners.

Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani said that all Pakistanis have to play their role in the development and the prosperity of the country and have to unite irrespective of cast and creed.

