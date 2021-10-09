Speaker KP Assembly stressed awareness of masses about benefits of mental health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani while addressing a ceremony in connection with International Mental Health Day in Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad stressed to aware masses about significance of mental health to lead a happy and healthy life.

On the occasion, Speaker appreciated the efforts of psychiatry department Ayub Teaching Hospital to create awareness about mental health and said these events would help medical professional to benefit from clinical experiences of each other besides help them treating patients suffering from various mental related ailments.

He also highlighted the efforts of psychiatrists to provide medical help to people that were bring faced mental distress and anxiety due to spread of Covid.

He also praised efforts of psychiatry department relating to rehabilitation of drug addicts and added that their efforts saved future of many families that was doomed due drug addiction of members.

Speaker said that orientation of people about mental health would also promote tolerance, mutual acceptance and respect in the society and address the negative impacts of psychiatric deterioration.