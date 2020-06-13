UrduPoint.com
Speaker KP Assembly Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 04:56 PM

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani has been tested positive for coronavirus infection and has isolated himself at his home

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ghani has been tested positive for coronavirus infection and has isolated himself at his home.

In his tweet on social media,Speaker Mushtaq Ghani disclosed about his illness on Friday night.

In his family,his daughter and son in law have also been tested positive for coronavirus.he requested people to pray for their health.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan has expressed his grief over illness of Speaker KP Assembly.

In a message issued here on Saturday, Chief Minister while expressing his well wishes also offered prayers for early recovery of Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and his other family members.

Mahmood Khan also prayed to Almighty Allah to protect all the nation and whole humanity from this pandemic and keep everyone in his protection.

