Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi said on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Speaker had indulged in unconstitutional activity by not summoning the session to administer oath to newly elected members of the assembly on seats reserved for women and minorities.

While addressing a press conference here Faisal Karim Kundi said that the KP government was in a state of confusion. He said that the opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had requested the speaker to administer oath to the successful candidates on reserve seats.

Faisal Kundi said that the KP opposition had written a letter to the Speaker Provincial Assembly,and the Governor of KP sent also asked him to summon the assembly session. He said that instead acting as speaker which was constitutional post, the KP incumbent was behaving like a "Tiger Force member."

He said in KP the PTI leadership was worried that the opposition will not get maximum seats in Senate elections.

Faisal Karim Kundi also castigated the Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur for instigating people to hit those officials with bricks who demand bribe.

Kundi said that theb PTI has always used false statements.

He also lambasted the KP Chief Minister for issuing anti- prime minister statements after having cordial meetings with him.

About internal differences in the party, he PTI has 5 franchises today. He the statements of their own people were contradictory to each other. He said that the politics of lies should end now.

The PPP leader said that political parties having reservations about the election, should go to the right forum.

He said that political forces will have to join hands to prevent recurrence of electoral theft in future.

He said JUI-F has been crying about election rigging and holding demonstrations in Sindh where they never formed government.

On the contrary in KP they were hanky dory with PTI which had stolen their mandate.

He further said that the Senate election would be held on April 2, followed by election of the chairman and deputy chairman of Senate.

He said that despite financial constraints, the PPP leadership had been clear that masses facing worst typenof inflation should be given maximum relief.