Speaker KP Assembly Violating Constitution By Not Summoning Session: Kundi
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi said on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Speaker had indulged in unconstitutional activity by not summoning the session to administer oath to newly elected members of the assembly on seats reserved for women and minorities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Information Secretary of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP) Faisal Karim Kundi said on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Speaker had indulged in unconstitutional activity by not summoning the session to administer oath to newly elected members of the assembly on seats reserved for women and minorities.
While addressing a press conference here Faisal Karim Kundi said that the KP government was in a state of confusion. He said that the opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had requested the speaker to administer oath to the successful candidates on reserve seats.
Faisal Kundi said that the KP opposition had written a letter to the Speaker Provincial Assembly,and the Governor of KP sent also asked him to summon the assembly session. He said that instead acting as speaker which was constitutional post, the KP incumbent was behaving like a "Tiger Force member."
He said in KP the PTI leadership was worried that the opposition will not get maximum seats in Senate elections.
Faisal Karim Kundi also castigated the Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur for instigating people to hit those officials with bricks who demand bribe.
Kundi said that theb PTI has always used false statements.
He also lambasted the KP Chief Minister for issuing anti- prime minister statements after having cordial meetings with him.
About internal differences in the party, he PTI has 5 franchises today. He the statements of their own people were contradictory to each other. He said that the politics of lies should end now.
The PPP leader said that political parties having reservations about the election, should go to the right forum.
He said that political forces will have to join hands to prevent recurrence of electoral theft in future.
He said JUI-F has been crying about election rigging and holding demonstrations in Sindh where they never formed government.
On the contrary in KP they were hanky dory with PTI which had stolen their mandate.
He further said that the Senate election would be held on April 2, followed by election of the chairman and deputy chairman of Senate.
He said that despite financial constraints, the PPP leadership had been clear that masses facing worst typenof inflation should be given maximum relief.
Recent Stories
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere
Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points
Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM
CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects
Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackatho ..
Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja
IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol
Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight
Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment
FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere1 minute ago
-
Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points1 minute ago
-
Quetta Police to maintain law and order situation on Youm e Shahadat Hazrat Ali25 minutes ago
-
Landslide kills laborer25 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug dealer held, over one maund hashish recovered26 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of Bosnia prays for Palestine at Faisal Masjid35 minutes ago
-
VCs call for immediate suspension of new university creations35 minutes ago
-
Grand Mufti of Bosnia, Secretary of Religious Affairs forge collaboration for peace, education, comb ..1 hour ago
-
District Jhang gears up for enthusiastic celebration of Pakistan day1 hour ago
-
Bilawal felicitates nation on Pakistan Day1 hour ago
-
Dr Musadik, US Ambassador discuss investment opportunities1 hour ago
-
PFA discards 2,500 litre expired vinegar, 300kg fungus-infested candied fruits1 hour ago