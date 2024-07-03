Speaker KP Assembly Visits Ayub Teaching Hospital To Review Healthcare Facilities
Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati Wednesday paid a comprehensive visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital, where he engaged with hospital management and emphasized enhancements in healthcare services.
During his visit, Speaker Babar Salim Swati received a detailed briefing from Hospital Director Dr. Atif Lodhi on various operational challenges and strategic initiatives.
Expressing confidence in advancing the hospital's referral system at the provincial level, Speaker Swati assured Dr. Lodhi and Dean Dr. Asif Kareem of his support.
In addition to his official engagements, Speaker Babar Salim Swati also inquired journalist Babu Fazlur Rahman, along with other patients.
He personally inspected several hospital wards and commended the hospital's robust cleanliness protocols.
Throughout his tour, Speaker Swati held extensive discussions with Hospital Director Dr. Atif Lodhi, Dean Dr. Asif Kareem, and representatives from the Insaf Doctors Forum. The discussions centered on increasing facilities and services for patients, underscoring Speaker Swati's commitment to elevating Ayub Teaching Hospital to a model institution within the province.
“We will ensure all necessary requirements of hospital and healthcare staff are fulfilled," said Speaker Babar Salim Swati, reaffirming his dedication to immediate resolution of ongoing challenges.
Recent Stories
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica
Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update
Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PO held in muzaffargarh20 seconds ago
-
KP Governor meets Tajik energy minister23 seconds ago
-
Mentally ill woman renders her three kids injured27 seconds ago
-
CCPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram20 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with five motorcycles20 minutes ago
-
ACS for preventive measures against likely damage from flood20 minutes ago
-
Indian troops arrest youth in Baramulla, conduct multiple raids in IIOJK20 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city20 minutes ago
-
Motorway Police returns two cell phones to a traveler30 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 6 kg drugs in 3 operations50 minutes ago
-
BISP makes payments to 119,990 registered beneficiaries50 minutes ago
-
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting1 hour ago