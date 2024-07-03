Speaker KP assembly visits Ayub Teaching Hospital to review healthcare facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Salim Swati Wednesday paid a comprehensive visit to Ayub Teaching Hospital, where he engaged with hospital management and emphasized enhancements in healthcare services.

During his visit, Speaker Babar Salim Swati received a detailed briefing from Hospital Director Dr. Atif Lodhi on various operational challenges and strategic initiatives.

Expressing confidence in advancing the hospital's referral system at the provincial level, Speaker Swati assured Dr. Lodhi and Dean Dr. Asif Kareem of his support.

In addition to his official engagements, Speaker Babar Salim Swati also inquired journalist Babu Fazlur Rahman, along with other patients.

He personally inspected several hospital wards and commended the hospital's robust cleanliness protocols.

Throughout his tour, Speaker Swati held extensive discussions with Hospital Director Dr. Atif Lodhi, Dean Dr. Asif Kareem, and representatives from the Insaf Doctors Forum. The discussions centered on increasing facilities and services for patients, underscoring Speaker Swati's commitment to elevating Ayub Teaching Hospital to a model institution within the province.

“We will ensure all necessary requirements of hospital and healthcare staff are fulfilled," said Speaker Babar Salim Swati, reaffirming his dedication to immediate resolution of ongoing challenges.