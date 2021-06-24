Speaker KP chairs meeting regarding main Mansehra road widening project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Speaker KP Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani Thursday chaired a meeting on widening and reconstruction of main Mansehra road Abbottabad, acquisition of land and payment for properties.

On the occasion PTI Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, KP Minister for Revenue Qalandar Khan Lodhi, MPA Nazeer Abbassi Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadem Nasir and officials of National Highways Authority (NHA) were present.

In the meeting, NHA officials briefed speaker KP assembly and other members of the meeting about the progress of reconstruction of main Mansehra road while various U-turns on road, cleanliness and drainage system also came under discussion.

Reconstruction and widening of the main Mansehra road is a long-awaited project for the people of Abbottabad city as this is the only main road for the whole region which is catering the traffic of not only Abbottabad but for the rest of the Hazara division and Northern areas.

For the last eight months, the widening project is in progress at a slow pace which has infuriated the people, despite several reminders and visits of NHA officials, Speaker Assembly, Commissioner Hazara the pace of work could not be accelerated.

The completion of the Mansehra road widening project including the drainage system on both sides was due in March 2021.