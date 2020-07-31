Speaker KP condoles with Arif Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Friday visited residence of senior journalist, Arif Yousafzai in Swabi and condoles over death of his children.

He expressed solidarity with Arif Yousafzai and prayed for eternal peace of departed souls.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.